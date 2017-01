BRIEF-Dynavax says PDUFA date for Heplisav-B remains unchanged

Sept 4 Dynavax:

* Dynavax Provides Regulatory Update On Heplisav B

* PDUFA date of december 15, 2016, remains unchanged

* u.s FDA center for biologics evaluation and research cancelled vrbpac meeting to review biologics license application for heplisav-b

* Fda informed dynavax that it plans to provide information requests related to remaining questions in upcoming weeks