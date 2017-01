Sept 6 Minerals Technologies Inc :

* Minerals technologies announces the death of Joseph C. Muscari, chairman and chief executive officer

* Says elected Duane R. Dunham, a director of company, to succeed Mr. Muscari as chairman of board

* Says named Douglas T. Dietrich and Thomas J. Meek, interim co-chief executive officers

* Says in coming weeks, board will initiate a search for a permanent chief executive officer