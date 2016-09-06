BRIEF-Orex to offer $1.25-$1.5 mln in private placement

Sept 7 Orex Exploration Inc
* Orex exploration inc.: announcement of project of private
placement of units for a minimum of $1.25 million and maximum of
$1.5 million
* Intent to proceed with a non-brokered private placement
for a minimum amount of $1.2 million and a maximum amount of
$1.5 million
* Proceeds from subscriptions to be used to establish
revised mine development plan, undertake supplementary
exploration program on Goldboro property
* Intent to proceed with non-brokered private placement for
a minimum amount of 25 million units and a maximum amount of 30
million units
* All securities of Orex to be issued under private
placement will be subject to hold period of four months from
each closing date
