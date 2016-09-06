版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 7日 星期三 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics increases guidance for Q3 2016

Sept 6 Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics increases guidance for third quarter 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $63 million to $65 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $58.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in range of 30.5 percent to 32.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐