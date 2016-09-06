BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Q2 loss per share C$0.78

Sept 6 Hudson's Bay Co

* Hudson's Bay Company reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Hudson's Bay Co says provides commentary on fiscal 2016 outlook

* Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased 59.6 percent to $3.3 billion , with comparable sales up 1.9 percent

* Hudson's Bay Co sees fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA $800 to $950 million

* Sees full-year 2016 sales C$14.9 to C$15.9 billion

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.78

* Sees in fiscal 2016 it will make higher than normal investments in growth, with total net capital investments expected to be $750 million-$850 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.65, revenue view C$3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: