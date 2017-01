Sept 6 Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Provides positive updates on senior debt reduction and gold production for August 2016

* Produced 13,451 ounces of gold in August 2016 bringing total gold production for first eight months of 2016 to 96,752 ounces

* Said amounts of its senior unsecured convertible debentures due 2018 and its senior secured convertible debentures due 2020 down by $12.3 million in August 2016

