BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Q2 adj earnings per share $0.85

Sept 7 Hd Supply Holdings Inc :
* Announces fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.03 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82
* August sales rose 2 percent to $639 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.985 billion to $2.035 billion
* Estimate that we will achieve between flat and 300 basis
points of sales growth in excess of market for fiscal year 2016
* Sees 3 to 6 percent annual year over year sales growth for
2016
* Continue to believe that 300 bps of growth in excess of
market growth, 1.5-2.0 times operating leverage in 2017, beyond
is appropriate
* Q3 revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: