BRIEF-Sears Canada Q2 loss per share C$0.90

Sept 7 Sears Canada Inc :
* Q2 loss per share C$0.90
* Q2 revenue fell 15.6 percent to C$648.5 million
* Sears Canada reports second quarter results
* Q2 same store sales fell 5.5 percent
* Announcing $70 million real estate transaction
* Currently working towards further cost reductions in order
to reach upper end of higher 2016 annualized target range
* Says entered into a letter of intent for a real estate
transaction for proceeds to company of $70 million
* Qtrly same store sales decreased by 5.5% compared to same
quarter last year
* Working towards 2016 annualized cost reductions target of
$155 million
* Says Q2 same store sales decreased by 5.5% compared to
same quarter last year and core retail same store sales
decreased by 6.2%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: