BRIEF-Francesca's posts Q2 earnings of $0.27/share

Sept 7 Francesca's Holdings Corp:
* francesca's reports second quarter fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Q2 sales $115.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $109 million
* Sees Q3 2017 sales $114 million to $118 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company raises full year sales and diluted earnings per
share outlook
* Qtrly total comparable sales were flat
* For Q3 ending October 29, 2016, net sales are expected to
be in range of $114 million to $118 million
* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to
be in range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million.
* For Q3, assuming a mid-single digit increase in comparable
sales compared to prior year increase of 4%
* Says for full year ending January 28, 2017, now expect net
sales to be in range of $473 million to $488 million
* Company plans to open 14 to 20 new boutiques and close one
to three boutiques during Q3
* For Q3, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in
range of $0.16 to $0.19
* Diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in range
of $0.96 to $1.03 for full year ending January 28, 2017
* For full year, assuming low-single digit decrease to low
single-digit increase in comparable sales
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $467.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $109.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: