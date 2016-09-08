BRIEF-Yandex terminates agreement to buy its Moscow headquarters

Sept 8 Yandex NV says:

* Yandex has terminated the framework agreement entered into on Feb. 19, 2016, with Krasnaya Roza 1875 Limited, a Cypriot company, pursuant to which Yandex was to become the sole owner of the company which holds title to the office complex, Red Rose, in central Moscow that houses Yandex's Russian headquarters.

* Yandex has opted to terminate the framework agreement because of changing market conditions.

* The framework agreement allows for Yandex to terminate the framework agreement at any time prior to closing.

* Yandex will reimburse Krasnaya Roza 1875 for certain fees and expense incurred in connection with the transaction, up to a maximum of 45 million roubles (around $700,000).

* Yandex plans to remain at the Red Rose through the end of the lease term but may consider other options for when the lease term expires.