BRIEF-Insulet announces pricing of convertible senior notes due 2021

Sept 7 Insulet Corp

* Insulet announces pricing of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Priced a private placement of $300 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $250 million principal amount due to strong investor demand

* Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.25 percent and will mature on September 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

