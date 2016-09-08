版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 09:02 BJT

BRIEF-Anfield announces increase to previously announced private placement

Sept 7 Anfield Gold Corp

* Anfield announces increase to previously announced private placement

* Increased size of its proposed non-brokered private placement to up to 23.7 million shares at a price of C$1.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐