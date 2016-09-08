BRIEF-Dynasty announces reliance on financial hardship exemption in respect of private placement financing

Sept 7 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty announces reliance on financial hardship exemption
in respect of private placement financing
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Entered restructuring
agreement with Vertex managed value portfolio,Vertex enhanced
income fund to defer debt payments owing by company
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says secured US$1,500,000
promissory notes incurring interest at 12% with a one year
maturity date
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says secured US$1,500,000
promissory notes incurring interest at 12% with a two year
maturity date
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Entered into definitive
agreements in respect of private placement and is proceeding
with closing of private placement
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says pursuant to
restructuring agreement, 600,000 warrants currently held by
Vertex will be repriced to C$0.15
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Company in serious
financial difficulty; private placement, shares for debt
settlement,restructuring agreement designed to improve company's
financial situation
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc - Says company has
significant overdue accounts payable of approximately US$10.3
million in aggregate
