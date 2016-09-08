BRIEF-Conn's reports Q2 loss per share $0.39

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Conn's Inc
* Reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.39
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Implementing direct loan program to significantly increase portfolio yield
* Sees change in same store sales down high single digits for Q3 2017
* Total retail revenues were $332.4 million for Q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of $6.8 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.6 percent, excluding items
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system