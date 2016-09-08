版本:
BRIEF-Intrawest Resorts Holdings sees 2017 total segment revenue $555 mln - $585 mln

Sept 8 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc

* Intrawest reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Sees 2017 total segment revenue $555 million - $585 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.49

* Sees 2017 net income attributable to Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc. Of $20 million - $30 million

* Qtrly revenue $65.1 million versus $70.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.47, revenue view $58.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY revenue view $582.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

