BRIEF-Intrawest Resorts Holdings sees 2017 total segment revenue $555 mln - $585 mln

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 8 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc
* Intrawest reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Sees 2017 total segment revenue $555 million - $585 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.49
* Sees 2017 net income attributable to Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc. Of $20 million - $30 million
* Qtrly revenue $65.1 million versus $70.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.47, revenue view $58.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY revenue view $582.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.