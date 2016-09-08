版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-W&T Offshore announces closing of exchange offer and new capital financing

Sept 8 W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces closing of exchange offer and new capital financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

