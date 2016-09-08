版本:
BRIEF-Lumenpulse reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

Sept 8 Lumenpulse Inc

* Lumenpulse reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to c$45.3 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Reaffirming long-term guidance for revenues and adjusted EBITDA and fiscal 2017 financial outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view c$0.59, revenue view c$230.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view c$49.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

