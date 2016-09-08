BRIEF-Supervalu comments on full year outlook

Sept 8 Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu comments on full year outlook

* Supervalu inc says full year adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately 5.0% lower than last year

* Do not expect any meaningful customer losses for remainder of this fiscal year

* Q2 performance of company's retail segment has been impacted to a greater than anticipated degree

* Says Q2 business performance in its retail and save-a-lot segments has been "softer than previously anticipated"

* Expects Q2 identical store sales percentage for its retail stores and for save-a-lot's store network will be lower than Q1

* Retail segment impacted to greater than expected degree by competitive openings,challenging sales,operating environment for stores in Q2