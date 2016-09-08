BRIEF-Supervalu comments on full year outlook

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Supervalu Inc
* Supervalu comments on full year outlook
* Supervalu inc says full year adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately 5.0% lower than last year
* Do not expect any meaningful customer losses for remainder of this fiscal year
* Q2 performance of company's retail segment has been impacted to a greater than anticipated degree
* Says Q2 business performance in its retail and save-a-lot segments has been "softer than previously anticipated"
* Expects Q2 identical store sales percentage for its retail stores and for save-a-lot's store network will be lower than Q1
* Retail segment impacted to greater than expected degree by competitive openings,challenging sales,operating environment for stores in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)