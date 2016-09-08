版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture Federal Services awarded U.S. Veterans affairs T4NG technology services contract

Sept 8 Accenture Plc:

* Accenture Federal Services awarded U.S. Veterans affairs T4NG technology services contract

* Accenture Federal Services contract award has base ordering period of 5 yrs and one 5 year option period, with potential value of up to $22.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

