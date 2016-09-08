BRIEF-Transat A.T. - Results for the third quarter of 2016

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Transat A.T. Inc.
* Results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 revenues cad $663.59 million versus CAD$704.84 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07 excluding items
* Says "should complete sale of our france- and greece-based operations toward end of Q4"
* Says "actively working toward our objective of making acquisitions on a new source market such as U.S."
* Says "decided to postpone our decision on setting up a share buyback program"
* Says in 2016, corporation expects to save at least $30 million through improvements
* Says expects its overall results for Q4 to be lower those of last year
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.48, revenue view C$739.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system