BRIEF-Alliance Data's card services business signs new agreement with Williams-Sonoma

Sept 8 Alliance Data Systems Corp :

* Alliance Data's card services business signs new agreement with Williams-Sonoma to provide private label and co-brand credit card programs; agreement also signed to acquire existing co-brand credit card portfolio

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire existing Williams-Sonoma co-brand credit card portfolio

* Portfolio acquisition is expected to be completed by end of q3 2016