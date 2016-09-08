版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Tubemogul appoints Paul Levine to its board of directors

Sept 8 Tubemogul Inc

* Tubemogul appoints paul levine to its board of directors

* Levine was also appointed to serve on company's nominating and corporate governance committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

