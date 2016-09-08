BRIEF-InterDigital issues revenue guidance for third quarter 2016

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Interdigital Inc
* InterDigital issues revenue guidance for third quarter 2016
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $200 million to $225 million
* Expect Q3 recurring revenues to be in range of $80 million to $85 million
* Q3 revenue view $78.3 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system