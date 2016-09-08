版本:
BRIEF-InterDigital issues revenue guidance for third quarter 2016

Sept 8 Interdigital Inc

* InterDigital issues revenue guidance for third quarter 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $200 million to $225 million

* Expect Q3 recurring revenues to be in range of $80 million to $85 million

* Q3 revenue view $78.3 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

