BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance provides update on its pending acquisition of Rite Aid

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens Boots Alliance provides update on its pending acquisition of Rite Aid
* Expects that most likely outcome will be that parties will be required to divest more than 500 stores
* Walgreens Boots Alliance is exploring potential divestiture remedies to address certain issues raised in discussions with Federal Trade Commission(FTC)
* Continues to believe that acquisition will close in second half of calendar 2016
* Continues to expect that fewer than 1,000 stores will be required to be divested
* Continues to expect that acquisition will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year after closing of transaction
* Continues to expect that it will realize synergies from deal in excess of $1 billion, to be realized within 3 to 4 yrs of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)