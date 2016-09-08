BRIEF-Pultegroup appoints Bill Pulte to its board of directors

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Pultegroup Inc :
* Pultegroup appoints Bill Pulte, grandson of company's founder, to its board of directors
* Entered into an agreement with company founder William J. Pulte and certain related parties
* Agreement provides, signatories will vote in favor of board nominees, so long as founder's grandson Bill Pulte serves on board
* Signatories to agreement own an aggregate of 30.7 million, or approximately 9.0%, of currently outstanding shares of company
* Debra Kelly-Ennis to retire from Pultegroup board
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system