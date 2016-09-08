BRIEF-Envirostar agrees to buy Western State Design

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Envirostar Inc:
* Envirostar Inc announces the acquisition of western state design inc
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to EVI's earnings in its current fiscal year ending June 30, 2017
* Deal for $28.0 million
* Says agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Western State Design LLC
* Purchase price is expected to be funded by a credit facility that EVI intends to enter into with a commercial bank prior to closing
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system