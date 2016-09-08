版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Antolrx announces series a equity funding from Pfizer, JDRF and Orion Equity Partners

Sept 8 Pfizer Inc

* Antolrx, Inc. announces Series A equity funding from Pfizer, JDRF and Orion Equity Partners, LLC to develop targeted Nanoparticle Tolerance Therapeutics

* Antolrx Inc says parties will provide $4 mln over 2 yrs to fund R&D Of Antolrx's Antigen-Specific targeted Nanoparticle Tolerance Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

