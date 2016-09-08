BRIEF-Transcontinental reports q3 earnings per share of C$0.59

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.59
* Qtrly revenues C$467.8 million versus C$481.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.55, revenue view C$486.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.62
* Flyer printing volume is expected to remain relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2016
* "within media sector,impact of transformation of advertising market should continue to affect our newspaper publishing activities"
* "contribution from acquisitions of robbie manufacturing and ultra flex packaging will continue to have a positive impact during q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)