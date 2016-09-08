版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Lear Corp obtains a minority equity interest in Tempronics

Sept 8 Lear Corp :

* Press Release - Lear enters into a strategic partnership with Tempronics and secures exclusive rights to thermoelectric seat heating and cooling technology for use in automotive applications

* Says obtained a minority equity interest in Tempronics

* Under partnership co secured exclusive rights to tempronics' thermoelectric seat heating, cooling technology for automotive applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

