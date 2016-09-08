BRIEF-Ford names John S. Weinberg to board

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Ford Motor Company
* Ford names john s. Weinberg to board of directors
* Ford motor co says election of john s. Weinberg to company's board of directors, effective oct. 1
* Ford motor co says john weinberg, is a retired vice chairman of goldman sachs group
* Ford motor co says weinberg will serve on ford board of directors' nominating and governance, sustainability and innovation, and finance committees Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)