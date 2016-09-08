BRIEF-Ford names John S. Weinberg to board

Sept 8 Ford Motor Company

* Ford names john s. Weinberg to board of directors

* Ford motor co says election of john s. Weinberg to company's board of directors, effective oct. 1

* Ford motor co says john weinberg, is a retired vice chairman of goldman sachs group

* Ford motor co says weinberg will serve on ford board of directors' nominating and governance, sustainability and innovation, and finance committees