版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 03:40 BJT

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces $67.5 mln bought deal offering of 4.70 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

Sept 8 Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd :

* Liquor stores N.A. Ltd. announces $67.5 million bought deal offering of 4.70 percent convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Intends to use net proceeds to initially repay indebtedness

* To sell C$67.5 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due January 31, 2022 at a price of $1,000/debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐