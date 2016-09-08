BRIEF-Finisar Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Finisar Corp
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $355 million to $375 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.44 to $0.50
* Q1 revenue $341.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.8 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin of about 34 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $342.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system