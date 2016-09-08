版本:
BRIEF-Finisar Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Sept 8 Finisar Corp

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $355 million to $375 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.44 to $0.50

* Q1 revenue $341.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.8 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin of about 34 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $342.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

