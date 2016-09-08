BRIEF-Beazer Homes announces pricing of upsized offering of $400 mln of senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Beazer Homes USA Inc
* Beazer Homes announces pricing of upsized offering of $400 million of senior unsecured notes
* Beazer Homes Usa Inc says priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75 percent senior unsecured notes due 2022 at par
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system