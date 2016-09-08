版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Beazer Homes announces pricing of upsized offering of $400 mln of senior unsecured notes

Sept 8 Beazer Homes USA Inc

* Beazer Homes announces pricing of upsized offering of $400 million of senior unsecured notes

* Beazer Homes Usa Inc says priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75 percent senior unsecured notes due 2022 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

