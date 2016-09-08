版本:
BRIEF-Cherokee Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

Sept 8 Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee Global Brands reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $8.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

