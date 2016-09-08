版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Duluth Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Sept 8 Duluth Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $65.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.6 million

* Reaffirmed its fiscal 2016 outlook

* Reaffirmed its long-term financial targets of about 20 percent net sales growth, 25 percent adjusted EBITDA growth and 25 percent net income growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐