BRIEF-Zumiez Q2 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Zumiez Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.26
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $209 million to $213 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $206.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company currently intends to open about 29 new stores in fiscal 2016, including up to 6 stores in Canada and 7 stores in Europe
* Total net sales for four-week period ended August 27, 2016 increased 2.6 percent to $89.5 million, versus $87.3 million for four-week period ended August 29, 2015
* Comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent for four-week period ended August 27, 2016 versus decrease of 10.7 percent for four-week period ended August 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)