BRIEF-Xactly q2 loss per share $0.14

Sept 8 Xactly Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12 to $0.15

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.23

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $23.3 million to $24.1 million

* Q2 revenue $24 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.41 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.69 to $0.75

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $96 million to $97.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $96.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

