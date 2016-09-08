BRIEF-Xactly q2 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 8 Xactly Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12 to $0.15
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.23
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $23.3 million to $24.1 million
* Q2 revenue $24 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.41 to $0.47
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.69 to $0.75
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $96 million to $97.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $96.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.