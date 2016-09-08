BRIEF-Restoration Hardware Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue $543.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.4 million
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintains fiscal 2016 net revenues and adjusted diluted EPS guidance
* Sees Q3 net revenues in range of $520 million to $530 million
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system