BRIEF-Limoneira Company Q3 EPS $0.71

Sept 8 Limoneira Co

* Limoneira company announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $39.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $37.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.50

* Says company is reiterating its guidance range for operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

