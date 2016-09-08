CORRECTED-BRIEF-iCAD says co's CFO and COO Kevin Burns to resign

(Corrects headline to say that Kevin Burns is the company's CFO and COO, not the CEO. The CEO is not resigning)

Sept 8 iCAD Inc

* Kevin Burns, president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is resigning from company effective September 23, 2016

* Scott Areglado, vice president and corporate controller, has assumed position of interim chief financial officer

* Company is completing an executive search process for a permanent replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: