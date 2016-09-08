CORRECTED-BRIEF-iCAD says co's CFO and COO Kevin Burns to resign

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
(Corrects headline to say that Kevin Burns is the company's CFO and COO, not the CEO. The CEO is not resigning)
Sept 8 iCAD Inc
* Kevin Burns, president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is resigning from company effective September 23, 2016
* Scott Areglado, vice president and corporate controller, has assumed position of interim chief financial officer
* Company is completing an executive search process for a permanent replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)