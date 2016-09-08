BRIEF-Mastercraft Q4 earnings per share $0.26

Sept 8 Mastercraft Holdings Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for Q4 ended june 30, 2016, were down $1.5 million, or 2.7 percent, compared to $54.9 million for prior-year period

* Fiscal 2016 Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million, a 23.8 percent increase from $8.0 million in prior-year period

* For fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, Mastercraft expects net sales growth in low- to mid-single digits

* For fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, mastercraft expects growth in adjusted EBITDA margin with a target in low 19 percent range

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $240.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S