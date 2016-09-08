版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings prices offering of $350.0 mln of senior secured notes

Sept 8 BMC Stock Holdings Inc

* Prices offering of $350.0 million of senior secured notes

* Priced a private offering of $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.50 percent senior secured notes due 2024

* Price to investors will be 100.0 percent of principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

