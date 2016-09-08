BRIEF-Korn Ferry Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Korn Ferry International
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.62
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 FY'17 fee revenue is expected to be in range of $380 million and $400 million
* Q1 total revenue $392.9 million versus $279.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $387.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)