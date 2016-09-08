版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces pricing of upsized $650 million offering of senior notes

Sept 8 Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Antero midstream announces pricing of upsized $650 million offering of senior notes

* Pricing of private placement of $650 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 at par

* Pricing of private placement to eligible purchasers of $650 million of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2024 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐