BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings announces public offering of 5,200,000 shares of common stock

Sept 8 Lantheus Holdings

* Lantheus holdings, inc. Announces public offering of 5,200,000 shares of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds together with cash on hand, to pay down about $55 million of outstanding principal balance under its senior secured credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

