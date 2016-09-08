BRIEF-Vince Holding Q2 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 8 Vince Holding Corp
* Vince Holding Corp. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million
* Sees full-year 2016 sales $290 million to $305 million
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.06
* Sees full-year comparable sales growth inclusive of ecommerce sales in flat to low-single digit range
* Full-year 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be between $12.5 million and $14.5 million
* Full-year 2016 gross margin is now expected to be approximately 46.2 percent
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.