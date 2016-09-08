BRIEF-Crescent Point to sell 33.7 mln common shares at $19.30 per share to raise gross proceeds

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Crescent Point announces increased capital expenditures of CDN$600 million in 2016 and 2017, upwardly revised guidance and a CDN$650 million bought deal financing
* Crescent Point Energy Corp says to sell 33.7 million common shares at $19.30 per share to raise gross proceeds of approximately CDN$650 million
* Net proceeds will be used to fund incremental growth capital expenditures during 2016 and 2017 and to reduce bank indebtedness
* Crescent Point Energy Corp says for 2016, Crescent Point is increasing its Q4 capital budget by $150 million
* For 2016, upward revised annual average production guidance of 167,000 boe/d
* Increased 2016, 2017 capital budget will allow co to maintain current 20 rig drilling program over next 12 -18 months, excluding spring break-up
* Sees 2017 exit production of about 175,000 boe/d to 177,000 boe/d, or an annual growth rate of approximately five to 8 percent
* Crescent Point Energy Corp says company's preliminary 2017 capital budget of $1.4 billion
* Sees 2017 budget of $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)