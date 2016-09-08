版本:
2016年 9月 9日

BRIEF-Inscape Q1 loss per share c$0.11

Sept 8 Inscape Corp

* Q1 loss per share c$0.11

* Q1 revenue growth of 57.9 percent to $24.1 million versus same quarter prior year

* 18 percent increase in sales over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

