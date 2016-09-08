BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.12

Sept 8 Investors Real Estate Trust

* Q1 FFO per share $0.12

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $49.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.7 million

* Q1 AFFO per share $ 0.10

* For fiscal year ending April 30, 2017, continues to expect to report FFO in range of $0.48 to $0.54 per share/unit

* Sees for fiscal year ending April 30, 2017, same-store multifamily noi growth of 2 percent to 4 percent

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S