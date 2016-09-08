版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific CFO Mark Erceg to step down

Sept 8 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* Chief financial officer Mark Erceg to step down; Nadeem Velani named interim CFO

* Says chief financial officer Mark Erceg is stepping down from position of CFO effective September 9, 2016

* Nadeem velani has been appointed interim vice-president and cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐